NBCI Honors Dr. James H. Powell and Past and Present Black Clinicians Who Have Promoted Diversity in Clinical Trials

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American churches and 27.7 million members, honors and cites the enormous contribution of Dr. James H. Powell of the National Medical Association for his groundbreaking work and advocacy in the area of promoting diversity in clinical trials. NBCI calls Dr. Powell the Father of African American Clinical Trials Participation. Dr. Powell is credited with starting the first systematic effort to educate, empower, and enroll African Americans in clinical trials. Dr. Powell has spoken to hundreds of scientific groups and top research universities on the need for diversity in clinical trials.Dr. Joseph Webster and Dr. James McCoy, Co-Chairs of the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission ( ACHDC) agreed, “ We have followed the great work of Dr. Powell for over thirty years and insisted that our first official act of ACHDC and NBCI NCTSP was to honor our pioneers and elders who made it possible for the Black Church to launch the National Clinical Trial Strategies Plan(NCTSP)."He has consulted with and served on panels with BIO and Pharma, advocating diversity in clinical trials. He and others like Dr. Owen Garrick were the lone voices pushing against BIO and Pharma, who were against it before they were for it. Dr. Powell also added to the scholarship in this area to prove the benefits of testing drugs on African Americans aside from white males. He has also consulted with the FDA on shaping the current rulemaking of the policy on diversity of clinical trials that the Trump Administration refuses to let go into effect.Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, said, "The Black church is elated to honor Dr. James H. Powell. He has made and continues to have a powerful impact on the diversity of clinical trials. NBCI and NCTSP are also excited to celebrate over 300 past and present African American clinicians for their contributions to diversity in Clinical trials. We look forward to collaborating with our pharmaceutical and biotech friends to continue promoting diversity in clinical trials. We believe this will lead to historic medical breakthroughs, a great leap forward for our country and medicine."Dr. James H. Powell received his B.S. in Chemistry from Virginia Union University and his M.D. from Weill Cornell Medical College. He trained in clinical pharmacology at Weill-Cornell, where he was an Assistant Professor of Pharmacology before joining the pharmaceutical industry. He left the industry in 2006 after 24 years as a clinical research executive directing global clinical trials. These included initial human exposure research for many new chemicals entities, Phase 1 through 4 clinical trials and Rx to OTC switches, and establishment of molecular pharmacology and biomarker capability to support clinical drug trials. He is a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians and Investigators and the recipient of its Lifetime Honorary Membership Award.NBCI is talking with Dr. Powell about its new efforts, concerning NCTSP at https://blackchurchclinicaltrials.com NCTSP's sole objective is to assist in recruiting and enrolling African Americans in clinical trials and bringing their availability and safety to the attention of NBCI's 27.7 million members. We aim to have 200 long-term clinical partners who can produce the critical data needed to move science forward. We will join the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission(ACHDC) to create and deliver quality clinical trial experiences for NBCI's 27.7 million members.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of approximately 150,000 African American and Latino churches dedicated to eradicating racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science, partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge approachesinform these solutions.

