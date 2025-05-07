The National Church Black Initiative Asks the Supreme Court to Rule in Favor of Religious Liberty and the Parents

Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative

Without undermining the integrity of Gay parents' humanity

The Montgomery County school was out of line to mandate these books without having a due process clause to opt out.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American churches representing 27.7 million members, has expressed support for parental rights and religious freedom as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case involving public school curriculum in Montgomery County, Maryland.The case concerns the Montgomery County Public Schools’ decision to incorporate LGBTQ+ inclusive books into the elementary language-arts curriculum and its subsequent policy change in 2023 to no longer allow parents to opt their children out of lessons involving those materials.Parents involved in the case come from a range of religious backgrounds, including Muslim, Roman Catholic, and Ukrainian Orthodox. They assert that the policy infringes on their First Amendment right to exercise their religious beliefs and to guide their children’s exposure to content related to gender and sexuality in accordance with those beliefs.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, stated: “We believe parents must retain the ability to make decisions about their children’s education, especially when those decisions are rooted in sincerely held religious beliefs. Religious freedom must be preserved for all — including LGBTQ+ parents who may find themselves in similar circumstances in the future.”NBCI further emphasized the importance of legal frameworks that allow for conscientious objection when public policy intersects with individual beliefs. The organization highlighted concerns that some of the books in question may not be age-appropriate for elementary students, particularly in terms of language and subject matter.Montgomery County, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is among the most religiously diverse counties in the United States. The outcome of the case could have implications for how school systems across the country navigate religious rights and curriculum design moving forward.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of approximately 150,000 African American and Latino churches dedicated to eradicating racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science, partners with major organizations and officialsto reduce racial disparities in various areas cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge approaches inform these solutions.

