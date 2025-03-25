The NBCI Launches Historical National Clinical Trials Strategic Plan (NCTSP) Through 150,000 Black Churches

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Dr. Joseph Webster, MD, Chair of the ACHDC

Empowering African Americans in Clinical Trials

We are ushering in a new era of increased engagement and transparency in clinical research that centers the needs of African American and Latino communities.” — Rev Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American churches and 27.7 million members, launches the National Clinical Trials Strategic Plan (NCTSP) to inform, empower, educate, enroll, and maintain African Americans in Clinical trials. This will prove to be one of the most significant efforts to improve health in the African American community. This is truly a historical moment for the Black churches as they seek to build and sustain an interdisciplinary approach.NCTSP's sole objective is to increase the recruitment and enrollment of African Americans in clinical trials, as well as to present the availability of the array of clinical trials to NBCI's 27.7 million members. NBCI aims to have 200 long-term clinical partners to produce the critical data to move the science forward to make medical products more effective in treating African American people and join with the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) to create and deliver quality clinical trial experiences for NBCI's 27.7 million members.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, stated: “NBCI and our partners are committed to ensuring the lessons of history are never forgotten. We are ushering in a new era of increased engagement and transparency in clinical research that centers the needs of African American and Latino communities.” The organization references historical medical injustices, including the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, as a driving force behind its comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach. The initiative aims to build trust, provide accurate information, and promote equitable access to clinical research opportunities.NBCI welcomes collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions to address disparities in health outcomes and participation. Studies have shown that African Americans and Latinos remain significantly underrepresented in clinical research, contributing to gaps in treatment development and medical equity.The NCTSP aligns with key recommendations outlined by the National Academies in its report "Improving Representation in Clinical Trials and Research", and NBCI encourages the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider the plan as a strategic resource.NBCI’s 2024 Congressional report, " Moving Toward a National Black Health Agenda : What African Americans Want from The Democratic and the Republican Party in Healthcare", outlines the continued impact of health disparities and the importance of faith-based engagement in addressing systemic inequities. The Black church, through its longstanding community presence and trust, continues to be a leading advocate for inclusive research.NBCI looks forward to continued collaboration with its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries to support representative clinical research. By working together, the organization believes the U.S. can take meaningful steps toward better health outcomes for all communities.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of approximately 150,000 African American and Latino churches dedicated to eradicating racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science, partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge approaches inform these solutions.

