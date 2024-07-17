17 July 2024

419

About the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the Slovak Republic

On July 16-17, 2024, a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov visited the Slovak Republic to conduct political consultations and bilateral meetings. The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, A. Gurbanov met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Marek Eštok, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Vladimir Šimonyak, the Presidential Adviser on Diplomatic Affairs Jan Kubiš, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia Marian Kery and the Chairman of the Slovak Republic Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihok.

In the political and diplomatic context, the importance of regular bilateral meetings, including high-level contacts, was emphasized.

In the international arena, both sides expressed gratitude for the mutual support of their countries’ initiatives and confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

Issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Slovak Republic were also discussed.

The parties agreed to develop the legal framework between the countries, especially in the economic sphere. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in 2025 in Bratislava.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, issues of organizing student exchanges between the two countries, as well as holding mutual cultural events, were discussed.