17 July 2024

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore

On July 17, 2024, at the MFA of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan S.Muhammetdurdyev and the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore, Samuel Tan.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. Priority areas of interaction within regional and international structures were also touched upon.

The interlocutors noted the importance of further strengthening contacts in all areas of interaction.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue interaction at the level of foreign policy departments in order to promote the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.