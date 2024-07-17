Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,756 in the last 365 days.

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore

17 July 2024

410

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore

On July 17, 2024, at the MFA of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan S.Muhammetdurdyev and the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore, Samuel Tan.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. Priority areas of interaction within regional and international structures were also touched upon.

The interlocutors noted the importance of further strengthening contacts in all areas of interaction.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue interaction at the level of foreign policy departments in order to promote the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

You just read:

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Director General of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate of the MFA of Singapore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more