18 July 2024

106

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan is accredited in Turkmenistan

On July 17, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

Expressing gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting, the diplomat conveyed warm words of greetings from the leader of the fraternal state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who attaches great importance to strengthening the traditional ties of friendship with independent neutral Turkmenistan, to the President of the country and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having thanked for the kind words and congratulated Nurlan Nogaev on his appointment to a responsible post, the head of state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Then an interested exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations. Particular emphasis was placed on the positive nature of cooperation between both countries within the framework of authoritative international and regional structures, such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Economic Cooperation Organization, as well as in the CIS space.

During the discussion of trade and economic relations, the head of state confirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in further development of interaction in this direction. Having identified energy and transport as promising vectors, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the diplomat expressed a unanimous opinion that the huge reserves of natural resources and favorable geographical features of the two countries create opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in these areas.

Continuing, the emphasis was placed on the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized that our country this year is widely celebrating the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Once again expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet personally and wishes for success in his work as the head of the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev assured the head of state that he would contribute to the further development of traditionally friendly relations and the comprehensive expansion of fruitful cooperation.