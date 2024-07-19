Adventure Awaits in Madhya Pradesh with Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon and other Activities
State Aims to Become a Comprehensive, All-Inclusive Destination with Adventure Activities, Wellness Retreats, and Enhanced Infrastructure.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh, reputed as a safe destination for travelers, especially women solo travelers, and known for its offbeat multispecialty appeal and diverse attractions, provides adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers to immerse themselves in the rejuvenating beauty of the monsoon season. The state's lush green landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and invigorating weather create a stunning backdrop, offering travelers an unparalleled monsoon adventure.
Building on the success of the recently concluded Tour de Satpura—a four-day, 200-kilometer cycling adventure through the Satpura Range that drew participants from across India and beyond—Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is thrilled to announce the Sixth Edition of the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon. Organized in collaboration with Adventures and You, this event is scheduled for Sunday, July 21st, 2024, starting from the MPT Glenn View Resort in Pachmarhi. Nestled in the picturesque Satpura ranges, Pachmarhi offers a unique running experience with its cool monsoon breeze and breathtaking scenery.
The marathon includes various categories to accommodate all fitness levels and age groups. Participants can opt for the 5K Family Fun Run, a welcoming event perfect for families and beginners seeking a leisurely run. For those wanting a bit more of a challenge, the 10K Endurance Run offers a moderate distance to test stamina and speed. The 21K Half Marathon presents a tougher challenge, ideal for experienced runners looking to push their limits. The 5K, 10K, and 21K races feature a flat, tar road route. For the ultimate endurance test, the 42K Full Marathon includes a demanding uphill climb, providing a thrilling experience for marathon enthusiasts eager to conquer both distance and elevation against the stunning backdrop of Pachmarhi.
Basking in the achievement of a new tourism record of 112.1 million tourist footfalls in 2023, three times that of 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is committed to transforming the state into a comprehensive, all-inclusive tourism destination. The state offers the best adventure opportunities to its tourists, from river rafting, mountaineering, jungle safaris, and heritage walks to food walks. This year, the board plans to introduce yoga and meditation retreats, develop new trekking trails in various buffer zones of national parks and sanctuaries, and add new destinations, amenities, and cruise rides to place Madhya Pradesh on the international tourism map.
According to the tourism department, several intra-state cruises are in the works, including routes from Miakal Resort in Bargi near Jabalpur to Tindini in Mandla district, from Dharaji in Dewas to Sailani Tapu east of Omkareshwar, and from Sanjit village to the tent city of Gandhi Sagar. The Tawa-Madhai cruise is also expected to receive enhancements to offer new experiences.
"Cruise tourism, all-women rides, women's safety, wellness, and rural vacations will be integral parts of our initiatives this year," said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "Our goal is to create a holistic, inclusive, sustainable, eco-friendly, and adventure-packed tourism experience."
