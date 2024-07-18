Announcing the Semi-Finalists for the Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is thrilled to announce the 22 semi-finalists for the prestigious Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024 (DIIA). These exceptional contenders represent the cutting edge of innovation at the intersection of art and technology.

"The Digital Innovation in Art Award, which we’re honored to sponsor for the seventh time, celebrates the extraordinary potential of technology to transform the art world. This year’s semi-finalists showcase groundbreaking projects that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. We are excited to recognize these visionaries who are shaping the future of art," said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry. "We also have a fantastic jury panel, and we’re thrilled for them to see the applicants and foster new connections within the art and technology communities."

Semi-Finalists:

- Art Lover VIP (United Kingdom): Presents "Encyclopedia Utopia," a project that promotes a world defined by kindness and compassion through art.

- ArtCentrica (Italy): An online platform transforming art education with interactive tools, providing access to over 8,000 high-resolution artworks and enabling multimedia narratives.

- Artsted (United States): Created "ArtistBnB," a service for artists to find affordable accommodations and studio spaces, fostering a global community of artists.

- ARTƎCONOMY® (Switzerland): Art initiative by Five Gallery that integrates art, technology, and innovation to transform the art market with transparency and sustainability.

- Ask Mona (France): Enhances art experiences with AI-powered chatbots, providing engaging and informative interactions for museum visitors and expanding to educational sectors.

- Aurora (United States): Supports artists exploring the intersection of art and technology with programs like "Video Art Night" and "Art Quest," fostering community engagement through contemporary art.

- Barnes Foundation (United States): Innovates in art education and engagement by utilizing digital tools to provide interactive and immersive experiences for their audience.

- Beambike (Germany): Focuses on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, integrating technology with traditional art forms to promote environmental awareness.

- Curio Capital AG (Switzerland): Provides a platform for investing in tokenized art assets, combining financial technology with the art market to offer new investment opportunities.

- Flux the artist (United Kingdom): An AI expert and artist creating innovative artworks and planning a creative AI lab in East London to showcase emerging technology in art.

- Guru Experience Co. (United States): Develops immersive art experiences using virtual reality and other digital technologies to create engaging and interactive art exhibitions.

- IMX3 (United States): Utilizes immersive technologies like VR and AR to create unique art experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds.

- LOOTY (United Kingdom): The world’s first digital repatriation of stolen artifacts. LOOTYs works through the conversation of digital memory via NFTs, AR, VR and installations.

- Nurecas (UAE): The Dreamcatcher project is using advanced AI to transform dreams into digital images and 3D sculptures, aiming to explore the connections between dreams, real-life events, and psychological healing.

- SLStudio (France): Integrates AI and blockchain for art certification and interactive installations, promoting sustainability and technological ethics through their projects.

- SuprSketch Corp (United States): Offers a subscription-based platform with live digital canvases for artists to share their creative processes and engage with their communities.

- Sureel (United States): Sureel.ai offers AI tools that ensure fair attribution for creators in AI-generated content, supporting various digital forms and enabling real-time adjustments while allowing creators to control their participation through the Sureel Registry.

- Syntropy States (United Kingdom): Focuses on digital and generative art, using advanced algorithms and AI to create unique and dynamic artworks.

- Chicago Collections Consortium (United States): Implements innovative art projects and research, combining academic rigor with creative experimentation in digital art.

- Tag Along with Adler (United States): Another project from UIC, emphasizing interdisciplinary collaboration and technological integration in art education and practice.

- Zarastro Art (Turkey): A boutique platform offering curated online exhibitions of contemporary art by culturally diverse artists, promoting accessibility and engagement through digital means.

- 21 Creative (United States): An artist focusing on guiding lost souls through artistic expressions, blending personal emotional experiences with visual art.

The finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of influential figures in the art and technology sectors, including Robert Latoś, CEO of Well of Art and last year’s Digital Innovation in Art Award recipient. The winners will be celebrated at the Investor Allstars gala in London on October 10th.

About Allstars 2024 / GP Bullhound

Allstars Awards 2024 presented by GP Bullhound - Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe’s tech universe. Allstars recognizes and celebrates the successes and achievements within Europe’s technology universe, drawing attention to those who are shaping the industry's future and creating the global winners of tomorrow.



About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 498,832 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.