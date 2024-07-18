Burckhardt Compression Wins Orders for 45 Biogas Installations in India
Burckhardt Compression, announces its selection as the preferred supplier for 45 biogas installations across India in the last fiscal year.
Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in the design and manufacture of reciprocating compressors, announces its selection as the preferred supplier for 45 biogas installations across India in the last fiscal year. These major orders, involving 82 Standard High-Pressure Compressors, are underpinning the company's growth in sustainable energy solutions.
— Fabrice Billard, CEO
The global biogas market is on the rise, expected to grow from 5% to 20% by 2040 according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with higher growth rates expected in developing countries. Biogas installations play a crucial role in decarbonization by converting organic waste into valuable energy, reducing methane emissions, and contributing to the circular economy.
India is making significant strides in promoting biogas as part of its renewable energy strategy. The installation of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants is central to this effort, with the Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme providing vital support to local farmers in setting up these plants.
By offering high-performance compression solutions, Burckhardt Compression is well-positioned to support the growth of the biogas sector globally. Its Standard High-Pressure Compressors are renowned for their efficiency and reliability, making them the ideal choice for biogas projects.
Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression, stated, "We are honored to be chosen as the preferred supplier for these important biogas projects in India. Our compressors are designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, ensuring that biogas installations can operate at their best capacity. These orders underscore our strategy and commitment to support sustainable energy solutions."
