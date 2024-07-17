Submit Release
Senate Bill 1293 Printer's Number 1836

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1836

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1293

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DUSH AND J. WARD, JULY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in electronic voting systems, further providing

for definitions and for supplies and preparation of the

voting system and of polling places and providing for pre-

election logic and accuracy testing; and, in penalties,

providing for falsification of election-related documentation

regarding pre-election logic and accuracy testing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1101-A of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1101-A. Definitions.--As used in this article:

* * *

"Ballot set" means one of any ballot type that is used for

any method of voting, including absentee ballot voting, mail-in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

