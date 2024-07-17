Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1839

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - power plants that meet the eligibility criteria

established under subsections (d) and (e).

(iv) For the second three-year eligibility period,

and every subsequent eligibility period thereafter, a

selected nuclear power plant shall pay a renewal fee to

the commission in an amount to be determined by the

commission, but which shall not exceed $250,000, to be

used to defray the costs incurred by the commission to

administer the ZEC program.

(k) Performance.--

(1) A selected nuclear power plant shall be excused from

performance, including, but not limited to, the sale of ZECs,

and a payment from an electric distribution company shall not

be due to the selected nuclear power plant, if:

(i) the selected nuclear power suspends or ceases

operations, despite the selected nuclear power plant's

reasonable efforts to continue operations, due to an

event beyond its control, including, but not limited to,

acts of God, flood, drought, earthquake, storm, fire,

lightning, epidemic, war, riot, labor dispute, labor or

material shortage, sabotage or explosion. The selected

nuclear power plant shall no longer be excused from

performance, and a payment from an electric distribution

company shall be due, after conclusion of the event;

(ii) the General Assembly enacts a law imposing a

significant new tax, special assessment or fee on the

generation of electricity, the ownership or leasehold of

a generating unit or the privilege or occupation of the

generation, ownership or leasehold of generation units by

a selected nuclear power plant;

20240SB1287PN1839 - 33 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30