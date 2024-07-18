VMware to Proxmox Migration Services: Seamless, Fast, and with End-to-End Support

VMware to Proxmox data migration services with secure, high-speed data transfer minimizing downtime, allowing organizations to achieve a seamless transition.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc., a leading provider of innovative data management solutions, today announced VMware to Proxmox data migration services. This new offering streamlines virtualization migration with secure, high-speed data transfer with zero data loss while minimizing downtime, allowing organizations to achieve a seamless and optimized transition.

This new data migration service builds upon StoneFly’s commitment to comprehensive virtualization solutions. Following the recent addition of Proxmox support to the Veeam Ready backup and DR appliance (DR365V), StoneFly now offers a complete package that includes a turnkey Proxmox integrated backup and DR appliance migration services for organizations migrating to or managing Proxmox environments.

“With the recent changes in the virtualization landscape, many organizations are exploring Proxmox as a compelling option,” said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. “Our new data migration services bridge the gap, ensuring a secure and efficient move from VMware to Proxmox while minimizing downtime and disruption.”

Key Benefits of StoneFly’s New VMware to Promox Data Migration Services

StoneFly’s data migration services for VMware to Proxmox offer a comprehensive solution, including:

• Expert Planning and Assessment: StoneFly’s experienced team analyzes existing VMware environments and designs a customized migration plan, to minimize downtime and optimize data transfer, tailored to specific needs.

• Secure Data Transfer: Utilizing industry-leading tools and methodologies, StoneFly ensures the integrity and security of data throughout the migration process.

• Minimized Downtime: StoneFly’s certified experts leverage proven techniques to minimize downtime during migration, ensuring business continuity.

• Post-Migration Support: StoneFly’s dedicated team provides ongoing support to ensure a smooth transition and successful operation within the new Proxmox environment.

Availability

The end-to-end migration services are available as: initial consultation and planning, implementation, and post migration support and services. Visit StoneFly website or contact sales@stonefly.com for details.

About StoneFly

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of storage, hyperconverged, cloud, and data security, backup, and disaster recovery solutions designed to empower businesses of all sizes to protect their critical information. StoneFly’s enterprise DRaaS, backup appliances, and cloud storage solutions deliver comprehensive data protection, ransomware immutability, and disaster recovery orchestration to minimize downtime and data loss. Founded in 2000, and headquartered in California, StoneFly is the trusted partner of US government, and Fortune 500 companies worldwide.