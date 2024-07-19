Swissôtel Nankai Osaka: First ACCOR Hotel Certified by Green Globe in Japan
Green Globe has awarded Swissôtel Nankai Osaka its inaugural certification.
The Green Globe certification is a testament to Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s sincere passion and deep commitment to sustainability.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Swissôtel Nankai Osaka its inaugural certification. The hotel is the first ACCOR property to be certified by Green Globe in Japan. Swissôtel Nankai Osaka is a deluxe hotel located in the heart of Namba, Osaka’s most exciting entertainment, shopping and dining district.
— Shane Edwards, General Manager
Shane Edwards, General Manager said. “The Green Globe certification is a testament to Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s sincere passion and deep commitment to sustainability. Operating in an industry where recycling, sustainability and utilisation of single use plastic remains to be a challenge, this recognition serves as a benchmark not only for the hospitality sector, but also for other industries in the country.”
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s sustainability practices focus on involving the community – guests, staff and suppliers - with its green initiatives. Guests are encouraged to opt out of daily room cleaning to reduce environmental impacts. The hotel is also working towards eliminating single use plastics in its operations and has eradicated the need for paper materials in offices and front of house departments by shifting to digital platforms. Located at the entrance of the restaurant on the 36th floor, the Sky Farm is a hydroponics vertical garden developed to supply food outlets with the freshest vegetables, herbs and edible flowers. This reduces transportation costs and the hotel’s carbon footprint. The hydroponic garden requires fewer pesticides which diminish soil health and minimizes water usage required in conventional agricultural production.
“As the first ACCOR property in Japan to receive this recognition, we are deeply committed to continue paving the way for implementing practices that not only involves the hotel, but with the communities and partners that we work with,” added GM Shane Edwards.
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka works closely with partners who share common sustainability goals to make a bigger impact. The hotel has committed to helping local businesses by developing exclusive products that are offered only at the property. Senshu Agri Farm provides seasonal and organic produce such as eggplant, heritage tomatoes and cucumbers for restaurants. Established in 1921, Kitashoji Sake Brewery has developed an exclusive sake for Swissôtel Nankai Osaka. And Kamigata Brewery, which runs its operations from an abandoned traditional bathhouse, supplies an original crafted IPA beer to the hotel. Another partner Telmont, a sustainable champagne supplier, produces 100% organic champagne in 100% recyclable bottles made from 85% recycled glass.
For tea and coffee lovers, there are also eco-friendly beverages available. Dilmah is an exclusive tea partner of the hotel that produces the first ethical tea committed to sustainability. Nespresso is also an exclusive coffee partner. Nespresso coffee is 93% sustainably sourced with a 32% global recycling rate for used coffee capsules.
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka places great importance on the involvement of team members in its sustainability commitments. The hotel provides employee training on environmental and sustainability initiatives which incorporate specific actions and implementation of green policies. As part of staff sustainability orientation programs there is a focus on waste management training and education to support reduction, reuse and recycling initiatives carried out throughout the property.
