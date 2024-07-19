Mövenpick Hotel Cairo-Media City Cultivates Own Farm to Lower Footprint
The hotel has cultivated its own Mövenpick Farm where an unused area has been transformed into a thriving farm that grows fresh ingredients for buffets.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Cairo-Media City was recently recertified by Green Globe. The luxury hotel is located a short drive away from the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx as well as the new Egyptian Museum where guests can wander through the different eras of ancient Egyptian history. Situated alongside the Media Production City studios, the hotel also gives guests the chance to relive the history of the Egyptian cinema.
Mövenpick Hotel Cairo-Media City’s eco-friendly practices have been implemented in accordance with its sustainability management plan. The hotel has cultivated its own Mövenpick Farm where an unused area within the property has been transformed into a thriving farm that grows fresh ingredients including eggplants, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, and zucchini for buffets. The farm initiative eliminates the need to transport in fresh produce and supports local agriculture thereby reducing the hotel’s carbon footprint.
The hotel has waste management practices in place dedicated to minimizing waste, separating waste and refining recycling procedures. Guests and staff are also encouraged to participate in these actions that are focused on environmental protection. One of the property’s key sustainable achievements in 2023, was the implementation of measures which reduced food waste by 27% as compared to the previous year. Responsible management has resulted in less food spoilage which lowers environmental impacts. Kitchens utilize the Gaïa ACCOR Software system to identify and measure organic waste. The hotel also works with Cheema Trad for the collection of food scraps that are converted into compost.
Last year, in line with Mövenpick Hotel Cairo-Media City’s zero-plastic policy, plastic water bottles were eliminated from all hotel outlets. This initiative significantly reduces plastic waste and promotes a more sustainable approach to guests. In addition, any alternative materials offered in place of single use plastics must be environmentally friendly and made out of biodegradable materials.
