Stephen Basile Named Chief Revenue Officer
Former EVP of Sales and Marketing to drive strategic growth and partnerships, lead company’s sales teams, and ensure integration between sales and marketing
I know what it takes to deliver value to our customers and, simultaneously, grow our footprint both physically and financially. I’m excited to take on this new role...”AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Basile, President of Catania Oils, the Northeast’s leading supplier of plant-based oils for retail outlets, bulk purchases, and the food service industry, today announced that Stephen Basile has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.
— Stephen Basile, Chief Revenue Officer Catania Oils
In this new role, Stephen will be responsible for the performance, strategy, and alignment of all departments within the company that relate to revenue generation. He will oversee the identification and delivery of new revenue opportunities in target markets, grow Catania Oils’ customer base and create a sustainable strategy for future growth.
Prior to this position, Stephen served as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for nine years. Earlier in his career, Stephen worked as Vice President of Sales, ran national accounts, and served as an account executive in the sales department when he began working at Catania Oils in 2001.
“Stephen will play a pivotal role in our growth strategies that include serving new customers, penetrating new markets and ensuring all departments are aligned in our processes and procedures for maximum output,” said Joseph Basile, President. He continued, “I’ve watched Stephen’s journey in our company, growing both personally and professionally and learning the ins and outs of every aspect of this business. I’m looking forward to working with him in this new and expanded role.”
He is a graduate of Merrimack College and holds a master’s degree in management from Fitchburg State University. Basile also serves as Chair of the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament that has raised more than $1.3 million since its inception for Dana Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund.
“I started working at Catania Oils sweeping floors when I was 11 years old, and never once did I doubt that I would continue my career here through college and graduate school,” said Basile. “I know what it takes to deliver value to our customers and, simultaneously, grow our footprint both physically and financially. I’m excited to take on this new role and bring our family business to a whole new level of growth and excellence.”
The company expanded its footprint earlier this year, moving its administrative offices and storage to 90 Nemco Way in Ayer. In 2022, the company added a 51,000 square foot addition to its warehouse at 1 Nemco Way to support customer demand.
About Catania Oils
Catania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service, and private label customers. Catania Oils operates one of the country's largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in Ayer, Massachusetts. The company combines cutting-edge automation technology with efficient processes and ample warehouse space to produce high-quality oils at competitive prices. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com
