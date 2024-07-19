Aspen Biosciences completes development of Pipeline’s Workflow Engine: Empowering Agile Drug Discovery Research

Pipeline's Protein Production banner/logo PharmExchange banner and logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Biosciences, a pioneer in drug discovery software, has completed development of Pipeline’s Workflow Engine: Empowering Agile Drug Discovery Research.

In today’s fast-paced scientific environment, organizations strive for agility but often find themselves constrained by inflexible software. Traditional software is typically designed to support specific workflows, making it difficult to adapt to ever-changing technologies and methodologies. Changes in lab instrumentation, partnerships, or the integration of new technologies like AI and machine learning necessitate adjustments in scientific workflows and the data collected at each step, often requiring code modifications.

Introducing Pipeline’s Workflow Engine:

Pipeline’s Workflow Engine is a cutting-edge platform technology that underpins many of Pipeline's modules, designed to support unparalleled software adaptability. Both the Protein Production and Chemistry modules leverage the Workflow Engine in unique and innovative ways, offering flexibility and efficiency.

Protein Production Module:

In the Protein Production module, scientists can select multiple parallel workflows to fulfill a single request. For instance, a protein scientist may choose two different expression system-dependent workflows to achieve the desired outcome.

Customizable Workflow Configuration:

Administrators have the power to configure every step of a workflow, including data fields, security constraints, and notifications. The Workflow Engine allows the integration of registration and inventory panels, making these functions an intrinsic part of the workflow. With Pipeline’s Metadata system, each field in every workflow step can be customized. Steps can also be templated for reuse in other workflows, significantly reducing setup time. Additionally, the Calculation Engine enables the incorporation of custom business logic into workflows.

PharmExchange Platform Integration:

Recognizing the critical roles of CROs and service providers in modern drug discovery, Aspen Biosciences has developed the PharmExchange platform to streamline data exchange with partners. Administrators can now import request queues from third parties, creating a unified workflow that enhances collaboration and efficiency.

Conclusion:

Pipeline’s Workflow Engine stands at the forefront of drug discovery research, providing the adaptability and integration necessary for today’s dynamic research environments. By enabling workflow customization and third-party data integration, the Workflow Engine empowers scientists to stay agile and innovative in their pursuit of discovery.

About Aspen Biosciences:

Aspen Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for drug discovery. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency, Aspen Biosciences empowers researchers to accelerate scientific discovery.