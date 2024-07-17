Aspen Biosciences Launches Pipeline’s Inventory Module: Revolutionizing Lab Inventory Management

Pipeline's Inventory Overview Pipeline's Container Configuration Pipeline logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Biosciences, a pioneer in drug discovery software, releases Pipeline’s Inventory Module: Revolutionizing Lab Inventory Management.

Aspen Biosciences is excited to announce the launch of Pipeline’s Inventory Module, designed to streamline and enhance the management of lab inventories. This robust and versatile module enables laboratories to efficiently create and maintain inventories for a wide variety of samples, including screening compounds, reagents, and biologics.

Key Features of the Inventory Module:

Configurable Metadata Fields: Supports industry-standard vocabularies for precise data management.

Customizable Container Types: Comes with pre-configured container templates and hierarchies, allowing administrators to define containers from site level down to individual tubes, falcons, or plates.

Configurable Hierarchy Templates: Simplifies the setup of inventory systems with customizable hierarchy templates for quick and efficient organization.

Spreadsheet Integration: Easily map spreadsheet columns to inventory metadata and upload inventory data directly into the system.

Configurable Plate and Rack Geometries: Define plate geometries including well number, rows, columns, and well volume, as well as rack geometries.

Inventory Calculations: Create custom calculations for various tasks, such as unit conversions or implementing business logic.

Security Controls: Control permissions for viewing and updating inventory with customizable security settings for labs and freezers.

Notification System: Set up custom notifications for containers to keep scientists informed of inventory changes and updates.

Integration with Registration Module: View registration metadata, such as sequences and structures, when viewing a container.

Integrations:

The Inventory Module integrates well with other Pipeline modules , such as Protein Production and Chemistry, allowing samples to be placed directly into inventory without leaving the workflow context. Integration with the Assay Request Management module allows scientists to determine if they have the necessary materials to execute assays.

Conclusion:

Pipeline’s Inventory Module offers a comprehensive and adaptable solution for lab inventory management, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and enhanced collaboration. By enabling customizable workflows, detailed configurations, and seamless integrations, Pipeline empowers laboratories to focus on scientific discovery and innovation.

About Aspen Biosciences:

Aspen Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for drug discovery. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency, Aspen Biosciences empowers researchers to accelerate scientific discovery.