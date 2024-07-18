Aspen Biosciences Releases Pipeline’s Calculation Engine: Revolutionizing Scientific Software Flexibility

Pipeline Banner with Logo

Aspen Biosciences releases Pipeline’s Calculation Engine, enhancing flexibility and efficiency in scientific workflows supporting over 20 scripting languages.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Biosciences, a pioneer in drug discovery software, releases Pipeline’s Calculation Engine: Revolutionizing Scientific Software Flexibility.

One of the key limitations of most software is its lack of flexibility – it can only perform the functions it was originally designed for. When a company’s workflow changes, the supporting business logic often needs to be modified as well. Experimenting with new technologies like AI or machine learning typically requires developing separate applications and integrating them with existing data, a time-consuming and resource-intensive process.

Introducing Pipeline’s Calculation Engine:

Pipeline’s Calculation Engine is a revolutionary platform technology designed to extend Pipeline's capabilities using scripting languages such as Python, Groovy, Javascript, and R. In fact, any of the more than 20 languages supported by the Java VM can be used to enhance Pipeline’s functionality.

Unparalleled Flexibility for Developers:

With the Calculation Engine, developers can...

- Create property calculations for compounds or proteins

- Use AI to perform toxicity predictions

- Integrate AlphaFold into protein design workflows

- Perform binding site predictions on protein target forms

- And much more

Unlocking Innovation and Efficiency:

By leveraging a wide array of scripting languages, Pipeline’s Calculation Engine enables companies to seamlessly integrate new technologies and adapt to changing workflows without the need for separate applications. This adaptability not only streamlines processes but also accelerates innovation, empowering researchers to focus on discovery and advancement.

About Aspen Biosciences:

Aspen Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for drug discovery. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency, Aspen Biosciences empowers researchers to accelerate scientific discovery.