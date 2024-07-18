3 BR/3.5 BA Brick Townhome Located in McLean (Fairfax County), VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 3BR/3.5BA brick townhome with a patio area and basement located in Old Dominion Square in McLean (Fairfax County), Virginia.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 3BR/3.5BA brick Fairfax County townhome with a fenced rear patio area and finished basement with fireplace located in Old Dominion Square in the heart of McLean, Virginia, on Monday, July 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This solid townhome can be occupied immediately and modernized at your convenience,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to bid and buy.”
“Desirability located in Fairfax County, the property is only 1 mile from Rt. 123, 3 miles from I-495, 3 miles from CIA headquarters, 4 miles from Tyson's Corner, 4.5 miles from Falls Church, 5.5 miles from Arlington, 10 miles from DC, 10 miles from the Pentagon, 11 miles from Reagan National Airport, 12 miles from Chevy Chase, 14 miles from Bethesda, 14 miles from Dulles International Airport, and a short drive to excellent hospitals & schools,” said Tony Wilson, Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date – July 22, 2024 – Online Only Bidding begins closing at 12 Noon Eastern
Property Addresses -- 6613 McLean Ct., McLean, VA 22101 (Fairfax County)
• 3 BR/3.5 BA brick townhome in the Old Dominion Square neighborhood of highly desirable McLean, VA (Fairfax County)
• The home measures 2,442 +/- sf. (1,628 +/- finished sf. above grade & 814 +/- sf. basement) and features an eat-in kitchen w/breakfast nook (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, basement with rec/family room w/gas fireplace, built-in shelving, bar/sink, utility room/work space area, basement opens to the patio area.
• Fenced rear patio area ideal for entertaining or relaxing (concrete & brick pavers w/mulched area)
• Hardwood flooring on main level & upper level; tile in foyer, bathrooms; vinyl flooring in kitchen; luxury vinyl plank flooring in basement
• Heating: gas furnace; Cooling: central AC
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on-line only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com