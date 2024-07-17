Cheer On Saskatchewan This Summer At The Paris Olympics

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 17, 2024

Following years of dedication to sport through the grassroots level to high performance, 23 individuals from Saskatchewan will represent the province at the Olympic Summer Games July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

The contingent will feature three support and mission staff, five coaches and 15 athletes with ties to the province.

Humboldt's Paige Crozon will not only be making her Olympic debut in women's 3x3 basketball, but this will also mark the first time a Canadian team has qualified in the event on either the men's or women's side.

Joining her and making their second-straight appearances at the Games will be Pike Lake diver Rylan Wiens, who will take part in both the men’s 10-metre individual and synchronized events, and Regina artistic swimming co-captain Kenzie Priddell.

Other athletes include diver Margo Erlam, athletics athletes Michelle Harrison, Anicka Newell and Savannah Sutherland, water polo player Blaire McDowell, rugby 7s player Carissa Norsten, boxer Tammara Thibeault, basketball player Trey Lyles, swimmers Blake Tierney and Kelsey Wog, as well as artistic swimming alternate Sydney Carroll. Swimmer Ovesh Purahoo will also be at the Games, competing for Team Mauritius.

"Congratulations to the athletes, coaches, officials and support staff who will be representing Saskatchewan at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Thank you for your commitment to sport and for inspiring our province. You are role models and ambassadors for your communities, for Saskatchewan and for Canada. We will be cheering you on!"

Coaching for Team Canada, Lisa Borgerson (shooting) is attending her third Olympics, while Mary Carroll (diving) is attending her second and Chris Belof (athletics) will make his Olympic debut. Lisa Thomaidis and Connor Jay will be coaching Germany's women's basketball team.

Team Canada mission staff will include Chris Dornan and Lisa Hoffart, while Graham Olson will support the Canadian swimming team.

"Each of these individuals are terrific ambassadors for sport in Saskatchewan," said Luke Flegel, Sask Sport and Sask Lotteries Chair. "On behalf of the amateur sport system in our province, I would like to congratulate all the athletes, coaches, mission and support staff, as well as officials, on reaching sport's grandest stage. Attending the Olympic Games is a tremendous accomplishment, and each member of the contingent should be commended for their achievement as should all those who assisted them along their journey. Please join in our celebration to show all of them that you are Sask Proud."

Join Sask Sport, Sask Lotteries and the Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan on cheeronsask.ca for everything you need to know about the Olympics and Paralympics. The website documents the athletes, coaches, officials and staff from Saskatchewan on their journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, features a comprehensive schedule specific to the Saskatchewan athletes that includes date, times, viewing options and results and will house daily recaps with results and information specific to the Saskatchewan contingent. It will also feature an aggregate of news from the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and National Sport Organizations.

Follow along on social media on @SaskSport, @SaskLotteries and @CSCSaskatchewan and use the hashtag #SaskProud for further updates and information from cheeronsask.ca.

Olympic Notes: Janine Beckie, whose parents were involved in the Saskatchewan amateur sport system for a number of years, will compete on the Canadian women's soccer team.

Paris Olympic Summer Games - Saskatchewan Contingent

ATHLETES

Sydney Carroll - Artistic Swimming (alternate), Saskatoon

Paige Crozon - 3x3 Basketball, Humboldt

Margo Erlam - Diving, Saskatoon

Michelle Harrison - Athletics, Saskatoon

Trey Lyles - Basketball, Saskatoon

Blaire McDowell - Water Polo, Regina

Anicka Newell - Athletics, Saskatoon

Carissa Norsten - Rugby 7s, Waldheim

Kenzie Priddell - Artistic Swimming, Regina

Ovesh Purahoo - Swimming, Regina, Team Mauritius

Savannah Sutherland - Athletics, Borden

Tammara Thibeault - Boxing, Regina

Blake Tierney - Swimming, Saskatoon

Rylan Wiens - Diving, Pike Lake

Kelsey Wog - Swimming, Saskatoon

COACHES

Chris Belof - Athletics, Regina

Lisa Borgerson - Shooting, Fort Qu'Appelle

Mary Carroll - Diving, Saskatoon

Connor Jay - Basketball, Saskatoon, Team Germany

Lisa Thomaidis - Basketball, Saskatoon, Team Germany

SUPPORT STAFF

Chris Dornan - Team Canada Media Attache, Saskatoon

Lisa Hoffart - Team Canada Mental Health Practitioner, Regina

Graham Olson - Swimming Performance Analyst, Saskatoon

-30-

For more information, contact: