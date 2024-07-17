Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,889 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Over $110,000 Job Training Grant To Texas State Technical College

TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $110,193 to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this grant, TSTC will provide customized training for more than 55 new and incumbent employees of Noble Texas Builders LLC for high-demand occupations in accounting and auditing, surveying and mapping, office administration, and construction.
 
“As our booming economy continues to grow, so does the need to invest in our highly skilled workforce through skills development programs,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant will help ensure hardworking Texans receive valuable upskilling and training opportunities to take their careers to the next level. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas State Technical College for working tirelessly to help meet the needs of our state’s growing economy.”  
 
“The Skills Development Fund provides innovative workplace training that supports Texas’ thriving economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Today’s award is another example of businesses that are committed to equipping their workforce with the necessary skills to fill high-demand occupations.”
 
Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the award to representatives from TSTC, Noble Texas Builders LLC, and other local partners during a ceremony held at TSTC’s Cultural Arts Center in Harlingen.
 
SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.
 
The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Over $110,000 Job Training Grant To Texas State Technical College

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more