Governor Abbott Announces Over $110,000 Job Training Grant To Texas State Technical College

TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $110,193 to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this grant, TSTC will provide customized training for more than 55 new and incumbent employees of Noble Texas Builders LLC for high-demand occupations in accounting and auditing, surveying and mapping, office administration, and construction.



“As our booming economy continues to grow, so does the need to invest in our highly skilled workforce through skills development programs,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant will help ensure hardworking Texans receive valuable upskilling and training opportunities to take their careers to the next level. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas State Technical College for working tirelessly to help meet the needs of our state’s growing economy.”



“The Skills Development Fund provides innovative workplace training that supports Texas’ thriving economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Today’s award is another example of businesses that are committed to equipping their workforce with the necessary skills to fill high-demand occupations.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the award to representatives from TSTC, Noble Texas Builders LLC, and other local partners during a ceremony held at TSTC’s Cultural Arts Center in Harlingen.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

