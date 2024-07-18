Healthy Horizons $10,000 Lactation Room Winners Announced: San Jose State University, City of Rancho Cordova, and More
As a nursing mama at a large public institution I have been able to see the needs of all nursing parents. This would not only impact employees but numerous students. It would truly help change campus.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons, the trailblazer in workplace lactation rooms and new parent programs, is proud to announce the winners of its highly-anticipated $10,000 Lactation Room Contest 2023. The contest garnered an unprecedented wave of interest from employers and parents nationwide, all eager to enhance the support they offer to breastfeeding parents.
The organizations that won top-notch lactation room upgrades are:
-San Jose State University (SJSU): The oldest public university on the West Coast, in the heart of Silicon Valley.
-City of Rancho Cordova: A burgeoning city stepping up for its growing population of new mothers.
-Sacramento Area Sewer District: A testament to the fact that all workplaces can embrace breastfeeding support, ensuring every parent feels valued.
-Treehouse Foods: A company dedicated to nourishing families.
These four organizations each received a comprehensive prize package with state-of-the-art lactation equipment, stylish furniture, milk shipping, chest/breastfeeding essentials, and expert consultation services.
"As a nursing mom at a large public institution, I have been able to see the needs of all nursing parents," said Alex, a working mom at San Jose State University. "This prize will not only impact employees but numerous students. It would truly help change campus."
"Our City is fairly new – we just celebrated 20 years of Cityhood, and recently grew to around 100 staff," said Margarita, a working mom at the City of Rancho Cordova. "The Lactation Room is about to get even busier – there's a baby boom this year! Mother's room accommodations and pumping concerns should be the least of moms' worries when they're back at work."
"We are incredibly proud to support these exceptional organizations in their commitment to fostering a positive and supportive environment for working parents," said Sheila Janakos, CEO of Healthy Horizons. "Our mission is to empower parents to thrive both at home and at work, and these lactation rooms are a tangible step towards achieving that goal."
Thank you to our partners for their generous support: Ameda, My Brest Friend, Herb Lore, Motherlove, Beaugen, KeaBabies, Munchkin, Ceres Chill, Mila's Keeper, The Little Milk Bar, Wellements, Love & Fit, and Maia Mothers.
To learn about the 2024 Lactation Room Contest, please visit https://www.healthyhorizons.com/contest.
About Healthy Horizons
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services is a first-to-market, industry leader supporting companies in the creation of new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The Healthy Horizons client list features forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations including Ford Motor Company, PayPal, Amgen, and other Fortune 100 companies, as well as mid-sized companies and startups across the U.S. and Canada. With lactation rooms in more than 125 North American cities, Healthy Horizons has positively impacted more than 2 million employees, women, parents, and children over their 30 years in business. A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Jankos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for making a significant impact on the health of our infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.
Cassi Janakos
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services
