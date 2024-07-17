Second urgent and primary care centre coming to Nanaimo

CANADA, July 17 - People living in and around Nanaimo will have increased access to health care with a second urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) to open in 2025.

“We know that people in Nanaimo need access to timely urgent primary care and this new UPCC will do just that,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “In addition to working with Island Health on a second UPCC, a temporary stabilization clinic is now open at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to provide much-needed followup care to people discharged from the emergency department who don’t have a primary care provider. These are more actions we are taking to ensure people receive the health care they need, when and where they need it.”

The temporary clinic, which opened on June 12, 2024, is available by referral only for unattached patients with complex needs who have been discharged from the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH) emergency department.

Located at NRGH, the clinic is an interim step toward the development of a second UPCC in Nanaimo. The clinic provides followup care on certain weekday evenings and offers virtual support on Mondays from 1:30-9:30 p.m. The temporary clinic will gradually expand hours as more staff, nurse practitioners and physicians are recruited in the coming months.

“So that people can get better health care sooner, we have expanded the hospital, opened B.C.’s first nurse practitioner clinic, and we’re training and hiring more doctors, nurses, and other health-care workers,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “But there’s more to do – opening a new urgent primary care clinic will connect more Nanaimo people and their families with health care.”

Once fully operational, the temporary clinic will have a staff of 5.68 full-time equivalent (FTE) health-care workers, including 1.5 FTE of family physicians and nurse practitioners, two FTE registered nurses, a part-time medical lead position, and 1.84 FTE medical office assistants.

When the new UPCC becomes operational in 2025, it will include staff from the stabilization clinic as well as an expanded team-based care model with additional providers, nurses, and inter-disciplinary members such as mental health clinicians, social workers and an Indigenous nurse liaison. The UPCC is expected to support more than 50,000 patient visits annually.

The second Nanaimo UPCC will be open seven days a week and provide same day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC. The UPCC will also attach people to a family physician or nurse practitioner via the provincial attachment system.

Planning for the UPCC and the temporary primary care stabilization clinic has been supported by the Nanaimo Division of Family Practice, local physicians and nurse practitioners, and First Nations partners, who are all focusing on providing increased and integrated access to care for people living in Nanaimo.

Including the new Nanaimo UPCC, there are currently 37 announced UPCCs in B.C., including eight operating in the Island Health region. The Medical Arts Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Nanaimo, established in September 2019, provided over 21,000 patient visits from April 2023 to March 2024.

Quotes:

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“For patients who don’t have a doctor or nurse practitioner after being discharged from the emergency department, this clinic will provide the followup care they need and help reduce visits to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital emergency room. By building capacity in our health-care system and opening a new UPCC next year, we are working to improve the lives of people living in Nanaimo.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health–

“In addition to this new temporary primary care stabilization clinic at NRGH for discharged ED patients at risk of re-admission to hospital, we have recently established primary care clinics in Comox, Campbell River, and the Saanich Peninsula. These clinics, along with our UPCCs including the new Nanaimo UPCC set to open next year, are helping to reduce demand on emergency departments and offering more care options closer to home.”

Dr. Diane Wallis, chair, Nanaimo Division of Family Practice –

“The Nanaimo Division welcomes this investment to expand access to urgent and primary care for patients in Nanaimo. This collaborative initiative aims to provide a safe and welcoming space where members of our community can swiftly access to team-based primary care.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Province's Primary Care Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010

To learn about the Province’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464

To learn more about the Urgent and Primary Care Centres and other health care facilities in Island Health, visit: https://www.islandhealth.ca/our-locations/hospitals-health-centre-locations