BC Transit expands bus service in Whistler

CANADA, April 10 - People using transit in Whistler this spring will see improved and expanded transit options with increased frequency and extended hours of service on several bus routes.

“People use public transit when it is reliable and affordable, when it can get them around their community to their work, school or to connect with friends and family,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “This service expansion will keep transit services accessible and convenient for people who need them, when and where they need them.”

To support convenient and reliable transit service for people in Whistler and surrounding communities, BC Transit and the Province are partnering with the local government to expand services in the region with an additional 6,000 annual service hours. This builds on the work done in communities throughout B.C. to provide improved transit services and connect communities.

“Expanding transit service in Whistler is an important step toward a more connected, equitable local economy and community,” said Jeremy Valeriote, interim leader of the BC Greens and MLA for West Vancouver–Sea to Sky. “More service hours and improvements to key routes mean better access to convenient, reliable, affordable transportation, and less road congestion. I’m pleased that this expansion will continue to improve public transit options for Whistler.”

The additional service will begin on April 22, 2025, with year-round improvements on several routes, including 21 Spring Creek, 31 Alpine and 32 Emerald. Investing in the local transit system ensures that people in Whistler and its surrounding communities have continued access to the services they rely on. The additional 6,000 hours will help to reduce seasonal fluctuations in service levels previously experienced by transit riders in the region.

The Province has committed approximately $184 million in operating funding to BC Transit in 2025-26 to protect existing transit services and allow for targeted expansions that will benefit more people throughout B.C.