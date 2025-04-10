Province, mayors pledge stable, expanded transit services in Metro Vancouver

CANADA, April 10 - Transit users in Metro Vancouver will not only see their bus service protected, but will also see more buses on the busiest routes, with new funding from the provincial government.

The Province is providing $312 million in operating funding to TransLink for the next three years, as part of TransLink’s 2025 Investment Plan.

“We know TransLink was facing a significant deficit as costs and demand for service increased, and had warned of drastic cuts to services,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Our government is committed to protecting services for the people of B.C. In partnership with TransLink and the Mayors’ Council we are making sure that people continue to have safe, reliable and affordable transit services while expanding priority projects.”

Along with TransLink’s revenue sources as part of its Investment Plan, provincial funding will help ensure stable transit service over the next three years while also enabling targeted service expansion. Along with adding service to the region’s busiest bus routes, TransLink will also advance planning and design for future Bus Rapid Transit service on priority corridors.

“This investment plan proposal will not only fully fund TransLink services for two years, but will expand transit with the largest increase to bus service since 2018,” said Brad West, chair of Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. “Now, more than ever, is the right time to invest in British Columbia’s future, and these investments are crucial to the region’s growth and economic strength.”

The $312 million requires approval of the 2025 Investment Plan by the TransLink Board, with final approval by the Mayors’ Council. The Province is also committed to continue working with TransLink and the Mayors’ Council on long-term funding solutions to ensure that people in Metro Vancouver have access to the transit services they need.

“This proposed plan allows us to get back to what we do best, which is delivering transit services that Metro Vancouver residents want and expect,” said Kevin Quinn, CEO, TransLink. “We appreciate the investments from our government partners which will help us to expand transit services to set up the region for growth and long-term prosperity.”

Since 2017, the Province has committed more than $11 billion in combined operating and capital funding to support TransLink. This unprecedented level of provincial support enabled transit service to keep running through the pandemic and to rebuild ridership. It also helped with investments in new capital projects, such as the Surrey-Langley Skytrain and the Broadway Subway project, and to keep TransLink’s finances stable.