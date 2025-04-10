Funding will strengthen emergency support for evacuees

CANADA, April 10 - Local governments and First Nations throughout the province will receive funding to improve emergency support services (ESS) for people evacuated from their homes during emergencies in British Columbia.

“Emergency support services can be a lifeline for people who have to leave their homes during disasters,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “By investing in training and equipment, we help to ensure people receive the support they need quickly and efficiently.”

The Province is providing more than $5 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), through the ESS equipment and training stream, for 113 projects. The funding will help communities expand their capacity to provide emergency support services, through volunteer recruitment and retention efforts, volunteer training and the purchase of ESS equipment.

“The people who provide Emergency Support Services are often the first source of respite and help for those impacted most by emergencies,” said Trish Mandewo, president, Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM). “This funding will help make those services more robust and resilient so help is there when British Columbians need it. UBCM is pleased to administer this program in partnership with the Province.”

Local community projects include:

boosting training and response capacity in the Strathcona Regional District, through emergency exercises and ESS volunteer training;

enhancing Quatsino First Nation’s emergency-support capacity through volunteer training, digital registration tools, portable generators and comfort kits, as well as volunteer engagement activities to strengthen and sustain local response teams;

strengthening emergency response in Fort St. James and Nak’azdli Whut’en by developing a new ESS program for Nak’azdli and building capacity within Fort St. James’s existing program, with a focus on co-ordinated training and mutual support during emergencies;

enhancing Pouce Coupe’s emergency preparedness with a fully equipped, self-sufficient mobile ESS trailer to support more effective on-site emergency response with power, communication tools and essential supplies; and

improving group lodging supplies, office equipment and registration systems for Kwikwetlem First Nation to enhance emergency shelter capacity and support staff and volunteers in the southwestern B.C.

The CEPF is a suite of funding programs designed to help local governments and First Nations better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate. These programs include public notification and evacuation-route planning, emergency operations centre equipment and training, volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training, and Indigenous cultural safety and humility training. Composite fire departments are those that have a mix of paid staff and volunteers.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Province has committed $369 million into CEPF. To date, approximately $315 million has been provided for approximately 2,400 projects across all CEPF streams. This fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Quotes:

Danielle Veach, mayor, Village of Pouce Coupe –

“This funding for our mobile emergency response trailer will significantly enhance Pouce Coupe’s emergency preparedness and regional response capacity, and the fully equipped unit will strengthen on-site emergency services with power, communication tools and vital supplies. Beyond local needs, it will support regional emergency training and collaboration between local governments and Indigenous partners. This investment is a critical step toward a more connected, resilient and inclusive emergency response network across northeastern B.C.”

Chief Tom Nelson, Quatsino First Nation –

“This funding is helping Quatsino First Nation strengthen emergency preparedness and local response capacity. Investments in equipment such as digital registration tools, portable generators and comfort kits, along with volunteer training and mock disaster exercises, are helping us build a strong, community-led ESS program. These resources ensure we can respond quickly and confidently when emergencies arise, while also engaging and supporting our members to lead emergency response efforts on the ground.”

Chief Ron Giesbrecht, Kwikwetlem First Nation –

“This funding will significantly enhance our capacity for emergency response. The allocation of these resources will enable us to acquire essential group lodging supplies, office equipment, and registration systems. These enhancements will support timely and effective assistance during emergencies, ensuring first responders are well-prepared to meet community needs during an evacuation. This funding represents a vital step toward strengthening local resilience and improving the overall effectiveness of regional emergency response efforts.”

Ryan McVey, fire chief/protective services director, District of Fort St. James –

“This funding for equipment, training and recruitment will help the Nak’azdli Whut’en–Fort St. James joint ESS team strengthen the region’s ability to respond to emergencies. By investing in co-ordinated training and mutual support, this project continues to ensure our joint effort can assist not only those living in our community, but anyone in our northern region who needs essential services during an emergency.”

Mark Baker, chair, Strathcona Regional District Board –

“The support and compassionate care provided to displaced individuals depends greatly on the commitment of volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time to SRD’s emergency support services program. This funding will enhance both recognition and training for emergency support teams across eight communities, strengthening the heart of the region’s emergency response.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, the Province has provided more than $18 million to support approximately 598 projects through the ESS Equipment and Training stream.

This funding program covers 100% of eligible costs, as much as $40,000 per eligible applicant.

CEPF projects support the implementation of the Emergency and Disaster Management Act by enhancing community response and recovery efforts.

Learn More:

For a backgrounder with details about CEPF recipients under the ESS Training and Equipment stream, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BKGRND_CEPF_Emergency_Support_Services_APRIL2025.pdf

For more information about Emergency Support Services, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/local-emergency-programs/ess

For more information about the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit:

https://www.ubcm.ca/funding-programs/local-government-program-services/community-emergency-preparedness-fund