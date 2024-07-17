DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement – Public Health Response to HPAI

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working with federal, state, local, and non-governmental partners in response activities related to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), including public health outreach among dairy/cattle farms and their workers.

In light of these circumstances, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) remind the public that testing and vaccination sites are considered protected areas. To the fullest extent possible, ICE and CBP do not conduct immigration enforcement activities at protected areas where such medical or public health outreach is being conducted.

At the request of local and state authorities, ICE and CBP may help with public safety missions. ICE and CBP provide assistance to individuals regardless of their immigration status. DHS officials do not and will not pose as individuals providing medical or public health assistance as part of any enforcement activities.

DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who seeks medical or public health aid, testing, or other assistance as part of the HPAI investigation efforts is able to do so regardless of their immigration status. DHS carries out its mission without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ethnicity, disability, or political associations, and in compliance with law and policy.

For information about filing a complaint with the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties about these matters, please visit the Make a Civil Rights Complaint page.