The Taberon Honie Death Sentence Case

In this edition of Legally Speaking, we examine the legal issues surrounding Taberon Honie’s death sentence, which is set to be carried out August 8, 2024.

Honie has been on Utah’s Death Row for 25 years. In June 2024, he made one last plea for clemency with the Board of Pardons and Parole, but other than that, his death warrant has been signed and his execution set for August 8. We’ll update the case as of July 17, 2024.

Background on this case: In 1999, Honie was convicted of the extremely violent murder of his girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn, in Cedar City. Benn was viciously and repeatedly stabbed, to the point of mutilation. Honie was arrested at the scene, confessing: “I stabbed her. I killed her with a knife.” Benn’s three granddaughters were present during the murder, all had blood on them, and a four-year-old was sexually assaulted.

Graphic details set the stage for our conversation with Daniel Boyer, Assistant Solicitor General in the AG’s Office Criminal Appeals Division.

Listen to the podcast here.

