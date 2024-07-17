Submit Release
So you want to be a Conservation Officer? This workshop is for you!

The goal of the workshop is to provide information to those interested in a career in law enforcement by helping them understand and plan for the education and life skills that will make them highly qualified applicants.

Participants will have the opportunity to be introduced to several current female conservation officers and learn from their experiences as officers. 

Several presentations will be offered, such as a session highlighting the typical activities an officer encounters throughout the year, a case investigation presentation, and the Magic Valley Region’s K-9 officer Riley and his handler, Officer Jim Stirling will provide a skills demonstration.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 or your nearest Fish and Game office. 

