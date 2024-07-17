Submit Release
MPD Searching For Theft Suspect In Northwest

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a retail theft in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the suspects entered a store in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took items and exited the store without providing payment.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24109080

