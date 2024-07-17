MPD Amazon Lockers are Available at All District Stations

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) now has eight Amazon Lockers, at all seven district stations and the Sixth District Substation.

When residents order on Amazon, they have the option to have their items delivered to an Amazon locker at one of our police stations.

The District of Columbia is the first city in the nation to install community Amazon lockers outside of police stations. The Amazon Lockers Program launched in 2022, at the Sixth District’s main station and substation.

Residential package thefts have been an ongoing nuisance impacting neighborhoods citywide, with thefts occurring year-round. Expanding this program will only help decrease the number of package thefts in our city.

“It is important to pay attention to, and to make an effort to positively change anything that is adversely affecting the communities we serve,” said Fifth District Commander Sylvan Altieri, who created the program while an Inspector in the Sixth District. “We encourage residents to use lockers at MPD district stations, or direct orders to other Amazon pickup locations.”

Amazon lockers can be found at the below MPD locations:

First District Station

101 M Street, Southwest

Second District Station

3320 Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Third District Station

1620 V Street, Northwest

Fourth District Station

6001 Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Fifth District Station

1805 Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Sixth District Station

5002 Hayes Street, Northeast

Sixth District Substation

2701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Seventh District Station

2455 Alabama Avenue, Southeast

