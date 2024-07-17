TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,068,960

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $946,858 against 48 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 18 air quality, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, six municipal wastewater discharges, ten public water systems, and 11 water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one landscape irrigator installer.

In addition, on July 9 and July 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $122,102 against 54 entities.

You can view agenda items from today's meeting on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 31, 2024. View meetings live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage and archived meetings on the TCEQ YouTube channel.