Givzey Exceeds $50M in Gifts Under Management on Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform

About

Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Donor Retention Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Solve retention, grow the pipeline, and increase revenue with Givzey: www.givzey.com.

