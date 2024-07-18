Givzey Exceeds $50M in Gifts Under Management on Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform
In Two Months, Givzey More Than Doubles Gifts Under Management from $20M to $50M, Ushering in a New Era of Gift Documentation Management
As we create the Intelligent Gift Documentation Management category, build our platform, and drive our AI roadmap, Givzey continues to turn nonprofit giving processes into strategic fundraising assets”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Givzey, fundraising’s first all-in-one Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, announced it has now surpassed $50 Million in gift agreements under management. This significant milestone comes just two months after Givzey surpassed $20 Million in gifts under management on the platform, and four months after surpassing $10 Million.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
“With the explosive growth that Givzey has seen on our Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform this year, there is no doubt that there’s a growing need for a fundraising solution that addresses retention, de-risks the documentation process, builds major gift pipeline, and empowers the scale of strategic fundraising activities like multi-year giving,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey. “As we continue to create the category, build Givzey’s Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, and fold in our AI roadmap, we’ll empower nonprofit organizations to turn their giving processes and donor experiences into strategic fundraising assets.”
Givzey’s fast growth comes as nonprofit fundraising faces some of its greatest challenges to date. Once again, Giving USA confirms that the ‘everyday donors’ who make up the annual fund are dropping – highlighting the need for solutions to retention that rebuild the major gift pipeline at scale. Organizations have seen high-profile cases of non-compliance with gift policies and procedures that have led to damaging results for everyone involved. And, as the economy evolves, fundraising leaders are calling for solutions that scale winning strategies, like multi-year giving and pledges to all levels of giving. Givzey’s Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform solves for all of these critical needs.
With Givzey, fundraising’s end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, gift documentation has never been so easy. Givzey uses four sets of fundraising tools, Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing that all revolve around the Givzey Hub to unlock efficiencies with fundraiser enablement, safeguard against risk with compliance automation, and elevate organizations to a world-class donor experience.
*Smart Gift Agreements* – Easily, accurately, and formally document gifts with trackable digital gift agreements that improve efficiency as they work toward fundraising goals.
*Dynamic Workflows* – Centralize the disorganized process of closing major and complex gifts with groups of tools that ensure Smart Gift Agreements are reviewed, revised, approved, and documented efficiently – from commitment to close.
*Automated Pledge Reminders* – Stewardship automations provide donors with personalized and donor-centric pledge statements that include payment schedules, fulfillment obligations, and immediate payment options.
*Intelligent Invoicing* – Change the direction and control of giving by providing a more professional and formalized donor experience while reducing administrative burden by turning pledge invoices into true stewardship touchpoints for donors and corporate sponsors – fully trackable and reportable for your organization.
*Givzey Hub* – A smart and centralized repository that helps fundraisers hit their goals by storing, managing, tracking, and reporting all gift documentation in a single place. Out-of-the-box features drive efficiencies, actions, and insights across the fundraising organization so you can stay on top of every gift agreement and its status.
Learn how you can revolutionize scale, efficiency, and the donor experience with Givzey: www.givzey.com/demo.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to solve the 'Messy Middle.' Our customers see clear and direct ROI by scaling multi-year giving strategies and efficiencies for fundraising staff, elevating the donor experience and improving retention, and ensuring positive, successful, and organized financial audits. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Create organization from chaos. Increase bookable revenue today with Givzey.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn