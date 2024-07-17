F&G Commission meeting July 23-24 in Pocatello

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast regional office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.

A public hearing will begin on July 23 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT on July 24 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to review the 2024-2030 Elk Management Plan.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the 2025-2027 Fisheries Seasons.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on spearfishing proposals.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).