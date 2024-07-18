necoTECH Showcases Rapid Asphalt Repair Technology at Trident Warrior Exercise
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH, a leading innovator in sustainable infrastructure solutions, showcased its groundbreaking rapid asphalt repair technologies, Hot Patch on Demand (HOTPOD) and Cold Patch on Demand (COLDPOD), at the Trident Warrior exercise, the experimentation sector of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime exercise.
These innovative patented technologies enhance critical infrastructure resilience and operational readiness, setting a new industry standard.
Trident Warrior, organized by the U.S. Navy, is an annual event that brings together cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to address the challenges of military operations. This year's exercise, integrated into RIMPAC, provided an ideal environment for necoTECH to demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of its rapid asphalt repair technology.
HOTPOD and COLDPOD, initially developed by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), deliver swift and durable repairs, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency. HOTPOD's rapid induction technology heats asphalt to over 300 degrees in five minutes or less, enabling quick runway and pavement repairs, a feat unmatched by any other technology. Its exceptional durability has been proven in successful test runs of 100 fighter jet passes at 35,000 lbs load pressure, demonstrating its ability to withstand extreme operating conditions.
During the Trident Warrior exercise, necoTECH collaborated closely with military personnel and other industry leaders to test and refine the rapid asphalt repair technology. This collaboration provided valuable insights and feedback, enhancing the technology's performance and adaptability for various operational environments.
Steve Flaherty, CEO of necoTECH, expressed his excitement about this opportunity: "Participating in Trident Warrior is a significant milestone for necoTECH. We were eager to showcase HOTPOD and COLDPOD’s capabilities in a real-world scenario with our nation’s warfighters and contribute to advancing resilient infrastructure solutions."
necoTECH's participation in Trident Warrior underscores its dedication to supporting the Department of Defense and other governmental bodies in pursuing advanced infrastructure solutions. Through strategic partnerships and pioneering research, necoTECH continues to lead the way in sustainable innovation, instilling confidence in its leadership in the industry.
necoTECH, LLC, is committed to guiding the construction industry toward a sustainable future. Their strategy involves leveraging advanced technology for pavement maintenance, data-driven decision-making processes, and innovative sustainable materials. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, necoTECH boasts influential development partners spanning both governmental and private sectors.
Noteworthy collaborators include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX).
Steve Flaherty
necoTECH
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn