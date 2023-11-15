necoTECH Wins Sixth TechConnect Award
necoTECH has been honored with its sixth TechConnect Award for its contributions to the field of sustainable infrastructure.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH, a leading sustainable infrastructure startup, has been honored with its sixth TechConnect Award. TechConnect, a renowned platform for emerging deep technologies, recognized necoTECH's outstanding contributions in the field of sustainable infrastructure.
In light of this achievement, necoTECH has received an invitation to showcase its cutting-edge technologies, specifically, its solution designed for the restoration of deteriorated airfields using recycled materials, at the TechConnect Defense Innovation conference in Washington, DC at the end of the month.
During these conferences, necoTECH showcases some of its innovations for licensing and investment opportunities with leading corporate, venture capital, and federal prospects.
Steve Flaherty, CEO of necoTECH, expressed enthusiasm about the recognition:
"Winning six TechConnect Awards is a true honor for our team. It validates our relentless dedication and hard work as we strive to develop products for both military and commercial applications."
necoTECH has consistently delivered state-of-the-art sustainable infrastructure solutions to the Department of Defense, establishing itself as a pioneer in the industry. Collaborating strategically with governmental bodies, necoTECH remains at the forefront of groundbreaking research, strengthening its proprietary technologies poised to revolutionize the construction sector. The company's primary focus centers on advancing decarbonization efforts, minimizing waste, and reducing reliance on manual labor.
TechConnect, known as the world's premier multi-sector commercialization program for emerging deep technologies, has recognized necoTECH's commitment to innovation and sustainability.
necoTECH, LLC, is committed to guiding the construction industry toward a sustainable future. Their strategy involves leveraging innovative sustainable materials, advanced automation of equipment, and data-driven processes. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, necoTECH boasts influential development partners spanning both governmental and private sectors. Noteworthy collaborators include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX)
