necoTECH Showcases Breakthrough Rapid Runway Repair Technology for National Security at POST FX 2024
necoTECH showcased their Hot Patch on Demand (HOTPOD) rapid runway repair machine at the 3rd annual POST Field Experimentation in Hawai'i.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH showcased their Hot Patch on Demand (HOTPOD) rapid runway repair machine at the 3rd annual POST Field Experimentation in Hawai'i last week held by NDIA and USINDOPACOM. Hot Patch on Demand (HOTPOD) is an innovative, patented technology that stands out for its unique features. Initially developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), HOTPOD has gained recognition for its groundbreaking capabilities. It addresses the critical issue of impassible runways, which can be a significant obstacle to national security and render bases inoperative within seconds.
What truly sets HOTPOD apart is its rapid induction technology, heating asphalt to 300+ degrees in 5 minutes or less. This unparalleled efficiency enables bases to repair runways and pavement within minutes of incurring damage, a feat unmatched by any other technology. It has the ability to withstand extreme environmental pressure. In a successful test run of 100 fighter jet passes at 35,000 psi, HOTPOD demonstrated its exceptional durability and reliability.
Steve Flaherty, CEO of necoTECH, stated, "necoTECH's showcase of HOTPOD at POST FX 2024 not only underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions for national security but also reinforces our position as leaders in sustainable innovation within the construction sector."
necoTECH has excelled in delivering state-of-the-art sustainable infrastructure solutions to the Department of Defense. The necoTECH team remains at the forefront of pioneering research through strategic collaborations with governmental bodies. This ongoing research is instrumental in fortifying their proprietary technologies, which are poised to drive advancement within the construction sector. The primary focus lies in spearheading decarbonization efforts, a crucial step towards a more sustainable future, curbing waste, and reducing dependence on manual labor.
The POST 2024 conference theme, Posturing for Tomorrow – Partnered / Positioned / Prepared, underscores the importance of information sharing, technology development, and mission-focused cooperation to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. POST FX 2024 showcased novel capabilities that contribute to modernizing and fostering a resilient future. This interactive event brought together the U.S. Department of Defense's local and international stakeholders to witness demonstrations highlighting synchronization and modernization efforts across the Joint Services and Indo-Pacific allies and partners.
About necoTECH:
necoTECH is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through innovative materials, equipment, and processes, necoTECH is disrupting the conventional methods in the market. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors, including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc. For more information, please visit necotech.com or contact necoTECH at hello@necotech.com.
Steve Flaherty
hello@necotech.com
necoTECH
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn