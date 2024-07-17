Goodguys Heads to Washington for the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals Presented by Wicked Fabrication
Goodguys returns to Washington state for the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication in Puyallup, July 26-28!
Goodguys returns to Washington state for the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication in Puyallup, July 26-28!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is looking forward to returning to the Great Northwest for the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication! Over 3,000 muscle cars, hot rods and classic trucks will rumble into the sprawling Washington State Fair Event Center in Puyallup, Washington, on July 26–28 for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times.
The Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication welcomes all 1999 and older muscle cars, customs, hot rods and classic trucks on Friday and Saturday, while all years of American made or powered show cars can join the mix on Meguair’s All American Sunday.
On Saturday there are special parking areas for anyone that wants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for Muscle Car, Custom, Truck Early (pre-1960) or Custom Rod of the Year, or park in the Builder’s Choice area where the chassis experts at Art Morrison Enterprises will select their Top 10 favorites who will receive a unique award on Sunday.
After the show on Friday, the fun continues at Pacific Raceways in near-by Kent, Washington, with the Friday Night Vintage Drags where Goodguys participants receive preferred parking inside the pits. Back at the show on Saturday, things heat up with a tire melting Burnout Contest and the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving-up during the Nitro Thunderfest. The good times continue late into the evening on Saturday as the Event Center stays open late so participants can enjoy cruising through SillyVille at dusk with live entertainment rocking away.
The family friendly event features a Family Fun Zone with games and crafts including a free Model Car Take-and-Make courtesy of Autoworld complemented with a model car display. In the same exhibit hall you can get up close to watch the steady hand of pinstripers and artists at the Brush Bash and maybe have your phone case striped for a custom souvenir. If you’re looking for parts, stroll through the Cars 4-Sale Corral, the Swap Meet or Manufacture’s Midway to find the best parts for your project car.
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/pnwn
WHAT: Goodguys 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication
WHERE: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371-0162
WHEN: July 26 - 28, Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: www.good-guys.com/pnwn, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Get tickets or the Goodguys 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication