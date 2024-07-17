No Label Brewing Honors Houston Linemen with Free Beer and Expands Weekly Promotions for Community Heroes
No Label Brewing honors Houston linemen with a free second beer until July's end and and extends gratitude to first responders, veterans, teachersKATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the community of Katy and the greater Houston area recover from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, No Label Brewing extends heartfelt thanks to the linemen who worked tirelessly to restore power and normalcy. In appreciation of their hard work and dedication, No Label Brewing is offering linemen a one free pint glass of their choice and second beer free until the end of July.
“We want to recognize the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices made by linemen to get our community back on its feet,” said Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director at No Label Brewing. “We may not have money, but we do have beer. This is our way of saying thank you for all that they do.”
In addition to honoring linemen, No Label Brewing continues its tradition of supporting local heroes with the following weekly promotions:
Tuesdays: First responders receive their second beer free.
Wednesdays: Veterans enjoy a second beer free.
Thursdays: Teachers can unwind with a second beer free.
No Label Brewing is also committed to giving back to the community through its charity initiatives. Every Wednesday night, the brewery hosts Charity Bingo, featuring local organizations such as the Katy VFW and the Katy FFA 100 Supporters Club. These events not only provide a fun and engaging way to spend the evening but also help raise funds for important local causes.
“Charity Bingo nights are a cornerstone of our community engagement,” said Paynter. “They allow us to support various local charities, in addition to our charity runs and fundraisers which all serve to just bring the community together for a good cause.”
Join No Label Brewing at their taproom in Katy, Texas, to show support for these everyday heroes and contribute to meaningful community initiatives. Enjoy great beer, participate in Charity Bingo, and be a part of the recovery efforts and community spirit.
For more information, visit No Label Brewing’s website or follow us on social media.
About No Label Brewing
No Label Brewing, located in the heart of Katy, Texas, has been a staple in the community since its founding. Known for its diverse selection of craft beers, the brewery also offers wine, craft cocktails, and seltzers. No Label is committed to providing a welcoming environment for all, hosting a variety of events including live music, food truck gatherings, and family-friendly activities.
For our amazing fans in Texas, getting your hands on No Label brews is easier than ever:
Houston Area: Look for us through Silver Eagle Distributors.
DFW and Austin Areas: Find our beers with Favorite Brands.
San Antonio Area: Enjoy our brews via Flood Distributors.
No matter where you are in Texas, we've got you covered! Cheers to great beer!
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
2866937545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram