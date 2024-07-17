Bankers Insurance Helps American Red Cross with Disaster Recovery and Home Fire Prevention Services
Westfield’s Legacy of Caring Program Partners with Westfield Insurance Agencies to Support Dozens of Nonprofits Across the Country
Bankers Insurance is proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westfield partnered with Bankers Insurance to donate $9,500 to the American Red Cross as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s top independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation. Donations are made to dozens of nonprofits in cities across Westfield’s national footprint.
The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donations to support their top agents’ local communities. Since 2015, the Legacy of Caring program supports nonprofits focused on helping families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters – mirroring what the insurance industry does every day for their customers.
“As Westfield enters our 176th year, we achieved this longevity by generations of employees and agents working together, committed to preserving and propelling our communities forward.” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment of caring that the founders of our company imagined. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”
“The team at Bankers Insurance is always seeking opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Tom Ball, Senior VP of Risk Management Services. “We are proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”
“We are so grateful for the generous support to Bankers Insurance,” said Adam Spencer, Senior Philanthropy Officer American Red Cross. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on local community families impacted by disasters such as home fires; ensuring they have financial assistance and other Red Cross services during their darkest hours.”
At Westfield, it’s about more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond to help communities thrive and prosper. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation.
Westfield is proud to partner with independent agents through the Legacy of Caring program.
About Bankers Insurance
Bankers Insurance LLC is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families and businesses across the nation. With a commitment to excellence and a steadfast dedication to client satisfaction, Bankers Insurance LLC has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. We are contracted with hundreds of insurance companies, and coverage offerings include all major insurance lines such business, employee benefits, home and auto.
For more information about Bankers Insurance LLC and our insurance solutions, please visit our website at www.bankersinsurance.net. Experience the difference of working with a trusted insurance partner who puts your needs first—Bankers Insurance LLC.
About Westfield Insurance Foundation
Westfield Insurance Foundation was established in 2005 as an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield. In keeping with the values of Westfield, the Foundation exists to be a dedicated corporate citizen, directing our resources to areas that complement the work we do every day – disaster recovery, family stability, safety and economic development. Within each area, we prioritize addressing burdens suffered as a result of systemic racism. The Foundation donates over $3 million annually to a variety of charities.
About Westfield
Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, more than 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with more than $10 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or www.CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
