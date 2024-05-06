Bankers Insurance collaborates for multi-state blood donation effort
Independent insurance agency partners with the Red Cross to tackle national blood shortage
I just finished donating and have my next appointment already scheduled! This is such an easy way to help others - thank you so much for bringing a partnership with the American Red Cross to Bankers!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, the American Red Cross (Red Cross) announced an emergency blood shortage as a result of the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years. This was further compounded by the record catastrophic year in 2023, as weather and climate disasters caused significant damage across the country.
— Carolyn Gibbons, Senior Vice President of Human Resources
In response to this severe blood shortage, Bankers Insurance partnered with the Red Cross in March to launch its first organization-wide blood donation campaign. While Bankers Insurance employees are spread across multiple states, the virtual SleevesUp Bankers Insurance Gives Back blood donation campaign enabled all staff to participate by finding a Red Cross blood drive center in their neighborhood, registering online and making their donation. Through these efforts, the Bankers Insurance team collectively donated enough blood to save 180 lives!
This initiative received many positive comments from employees, expressing gratitude and appreciation for these efforts. One person said, “This made my heart so happy. As a mother of an extreme preemie, without someone being selfless and donating blood my baby would not have received the three blood transfusions required to save her life.”
Donors can track their blood donation’s journey every step of the way as it makes its way to a hospital to help patients in need. Bankers Insurance employee, Bonnie Bates, received an email from the Red Cross stating that her blood has been sent to Richmond VA Medical Center. She shared, “That meant a lot to me because I had a loved one pass away there, so receiving that email was very special to me.”
Bankers Insurance has a rich history of giving back to its local communities, whether that be through financial contributions, volunteer efforts, or community education events. In 2024, Bankers Insurance kicked off its official partnership with the American Red Cross. This 5013(c) humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance, health and safety training, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education to communities in need around the world. Carolyn Gibbons applauds this partnership by saying, "I just finished donating and have my next appointment already scheduled! This is such an easy way to help others - thank you so much for bringing a partnership with the American Red Cross to Bankers!"
After a successful start to the year, Bankers Insurance is looking forward to ramping up support of the Red Cross in coming months by mobilizing volunteers to install free smoke alarms in communities within its footprint, organizing donation drives and exploring additional opportunities.
