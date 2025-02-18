Bankers Insurance Unveils Bold New Brand: Bearing Insurance

Bankers Insurance is now Bearing Insurance!

Trusted, local insurance company redefines its identity with a fresh new look, colors, and name.

Our rebrand extends beyond a name change – it’s a representation of who we are and where we’re headed as a company.” — David Erwin, President & CEO

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 25 years of providing trusted insurance solutions, Bankers Insurance has officially rebranded to Bearing Insurance . This evolution reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding clients through their insurance journey while addressing marketplace confusion about its name and offerings.“This is an exciting time in our company’s history,” said David Erwin, president and CEO of Bearing Insurance. “Our new brand celebrates our legacy and highlights our mission to put our clients at the center of everything we do. Our team is dedicated to driving growth and providing exceptional service, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the insurance brokerage industry. The future is bright for Bearing Insurance, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey together with our clients.”The rebrand brings a modern logo, updated branding elements, and a redesigned website at bearinginsurance.com “Our rebrand extends beyond a name change – it’s a representation of who we are and where we’re headed as a company,” added Erwin. “As we embrace this new chapter, our commitment to our clients remains stronger than ever.”Under the new name, Bearing Insurance will continue to offer a broad range of insurance products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients, including personal and private client insurance, commercial insurance, and employee benefits. Existing clients will experience no disruption, as policies, account managers, and login credentials remain unchanged.For more information about Bearing Insurance, please visit bearinginsurance.com.About Bearing InsuranceAt Bearing Insurance Group LLC., we deliver the right services, tools, and resources to safeguard our clients along their insurance journey. For over 25 years, we proudly served as Bankers Insurance - building a reputation of trust, reliability, and excellence. This transition to Bearing Insurance marks a new chapter, reflecting our continued commitment to leading, guiding, and collaborating with our clients every step of the way.For more details about Bearing Insurance and our services, please visit our website at bearinginsurance.com

