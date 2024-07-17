B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Visits Storm Ravaged City of Rome and Updates New Yorkers on State Response to Severe Weather Impacts

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited the City of Rome to inspect damage caused by severe winds that caused extensive damage in the region and provided updates on the state’s response to the severe storms that have impacted the state over the last two weeks. Last night, the Governor declared a statewide State of Emergency in response to severe weather impacting communities across New York.

B-ROLL of Governor Hochul touring the City of Rome is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.