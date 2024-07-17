Law Enforcement Applications Open for Civil Service Exam

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. The exam is for interested, qualified applicants seeking a position throughout the Empire State at the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the State University of New York. Qualified candidates can apply online until 11:59 p.m. EST on August 14, 2024, to take the exam, scheduled for the fall. There is no cost to take the exam as all state exam application fees are waived through December 2025 following an agreement secured by Governor Hochul in the FY 2024 Budget.

“New York’s law enforcement officers provide the essential services that keep our schools, our neighbors and our communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Starting today, New Yorkers looking to make a positive impact can apply for the free civil service exam to join their ranks and continue our work to make New York the safest place in the nation.”

Those interested in being considered for entry-level law enforcement positions within state government must first meet the minimum qualifications for the title or titles of interest, and register for the civil service exam by submitting all the required information by August 14 here. The exam, a multiple-choice test, will be offered during the fall. All candidates who are qualified to take the New York State entry-level law-enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test. The admission notice will provide the candidate with details about when and where they are scheduled to appear, along with other pertinent information. Candidates will also receive a reminder email in advance of the exam.

The entry-level law enforcement exam is used to fill the following titles within each agency:

DEC - Environmental Conservation Police Officer Trainee 1 & Forest Ranger 1

Parks - Park Police Officer Trainee

SUNY - University Police Officer 1

The exam will also be used to hire Law Enforcement Officers with proficiency in other languages, including Chinese, Creole, Italian, Korean, Manual Communications (Sign Language), Russian and Spanish. While the online exam is in English, those with proficiency in another language will be required to pass a language proficiency exam at the time of hire. DCS estimates that approximately 150 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.

The exam will also be used for local examinations to fill positions in municipal police departments and sheriff's offices. Police Officers and Deputy Sheriffs can serve their community in a variety of assignments like patrol, marine patrol, k-9 unit, forensics, investigations, traffic safety and more. Candidates interested in taking the local examinations for municipal police departments and sheriff's offices should apply directly through their local civil service agency. A list of the local entry-level law enforcement examinations taking place is available here.

Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said, “Law enforcement officers have some of the toughest, but most rewarding, jobs in New York State. It’s a job where you can make a real difference at the most granular level, and these positions protect not only New Yorkers’ special resources and institutions, but the very thing that makes the Empire State great: our people. In our important effort with our partner agencies to recruit public servants that reflect and meet the needs of the Empire State’s communities, I encourage qualified and interested New Yorkers of diverse backgrounds to apply today.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “SUNY’s first and foremost priority is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our students to thrive, and our University Police Department Officers are a key part of this work. We encourage New Yorkers to apply and take the exam so they can join the ranks of the UPD and contribute to the well-being of SUNY students.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC's Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers serve on the front lines to protect New York's environment, natural resources, and communities, and through Governor Hochul’s support and leadership, we are growing our forces of the future. I encourage all eligible candidates to take the State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam and join the revered ranks of Forest Rangers and ECOs in our efforts to safeguard New Yorkers and our environment.”

New York State Park Police Chief Michael Daddona said, “The New York State Park Police are a highly trained, specialized Law Enforcement Division of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Our academy-trained officers are dedicated to providing total police services in support of the agency’s mission along with ensuring safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for New York State residents and visitors. The Park Police operate in a wide variety of locations – from crowded urban areas and popular ocean beaches to vast natural areas and areas of rugged terrain. Law enforcement careers are rewarding and we welcome applicants to serve in these essential positions.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Now is a great time to join New York State's workforce and I wholeheartedly support efforts to build a diverse and inclusive law enforcement team that reflects our communities. I encourage eligible New Yorkers to apply and be a part of this vital public service.”

Delaware County Sheriff, President of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Craig S. DuMond said, “We encourage everyone interested in a rewarding job to sign up for this exam. It is the first step toward what can be a fulfilling, respected career. We know that the vast majority of New Yorkers support, respect, and appreciate the deputy sheriffs and other law enforcement officers who work to keep their communities safe: be a part of this noble profession.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director and Retired Greece Police Chief Patrick D. Phelan said, “Now more than ever we are in dire need of quality applicants for the position of police officer. The New York State entry level civil service exam provides an opportunity for our residents to apply for these positions and take the opportunity to serve their communities and help keep them safe. We hope that people will take this opportunity to join us in the noble profession of law enforcement and make a difference in your communities.”

As part of the launch of the entry-level law enforcement exam, New York State will be promoting the exam across social media and has developed videos and a dedicated webpage to help attract candidates to apply for the exam.

View more campaign content and additional information, including a test guide to prepare applicants for the exam, and learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service by visiting the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.