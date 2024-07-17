Submit Release
West Virginia Department of Health Celebrates 50th Anniversary of West Virginia WIC

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Since its inception in 1974, WIC has been a cornerstone of public health efforts, providing essential nutrition assistance to vulnerable mothers and young children across the state.

To mark this milestone, DH’s Office of Nutrition Services (ONS) invites the community to attend a celebration at Ritter Park in Huntington on Monday, July 29, 2024. Festivities will include program enrollment, family-friendly games and activities, informational booths, and a pop-up farmers’ market to honor WIC’s impact on West Virginia families. 


“We are so honored to celebrate 50 years of helping West Virginia families,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “We hope that you will join us as we continue to build upon this program and lay the foundation for healthier futures.” 


A press conference held during the event will feature comments by Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer, and other guests as they highlight the instrumental role of the program and its effect on families. 


“The WIC program exemplifies our commitment to supporting the health of families,” said Dr. Christiansen. “Over the past five decades, WIC has made a profound difference in the lives of over 1.8 million West Virginians by providing vital support during critical developmental stages.” 


The celebration in Ritter Park will begin at 3:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Families and community partners are encouraged to join in honoring the program’s legacy in the state.

To learn more about WIC services or how to apply for benefits, call your local WIC clinic or 304-558-0030.  More information is available online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

