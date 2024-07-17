Step into a World of Real Holiday Magic with the Debut of Coca-Cola's Classic Christmas
Debuting November 22 and running through December 29, 2024 at Choctaw Stadium, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas combines the magic of Coca-Cola with the holiday expertise of Enchant, the award-winning creators of the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze.
With larger-than-life light sculptures, falling snow, ice skating, visits with Santa, loads of tasty hot cocoa, and more, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas brings to life treasured holiday traditions during this beloved time of year
Christmas in July is here thru July 31 only! Buy now, schedule later with Flex Ticket –on sale now and at the best price of the season - ClassicChristmas.com
Now through July 31 – secure the lowest prices on tickets without having to know what date you plan to attend the event until later this season with the Flex Ticket. On sale now with General Admission Adult tickets starting at just $20, these ticket prices are limited and first-come, first-served, going up with demand. Book today at www.ClassicChristmas.com.
“Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas will bring Real Magic to a new family tradition during the holidays,” said Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “We are proud to bring this incredible experience to the local communities in which we serve.”
Holiday revelers can look forward to an array of joyful activities and cherished experiences, ensuring a season full of happiness and wonder, including:
● Larger-Than-Life Light Display – Delight in 55,000 square feet of dazzling light sculptures, featuring exciting custom and interactive Coca-Cola-inspired displays.
● Market Square – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from a local assortment of vendors showcasing their wares. Vendor applications are still being accepted at www.ClassicChristmas.com.
● Ice Skating: skate amidst the lights with those you love - this is a unique ice skating experience.
● Snow Slide: Hop on an inner tube and glide down the thrilling Classic Christmas Snow Slide.
● Seasonal Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone
● Live Entertainment – Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue and more local, seasonal artist features.
● Visit with Santa – Santa will take photos in his workshop – your holiday photo dream come true!
● Book A Holiday Party - From holiday gatherings to birthdays and proposals to office parties, Classic Christmas is your celebration destination this holiday season - groups 10+ get access to special pricing. www.classicchristmas.com/book-a-party
Look forward to more event features to be announced in the coming months.
GROUP TICKETS & PRIVATE EVENTS AT CLASSIC CHRISTMAS
Transport your holiday celebration to the magically delightful Classic Christmas with a custom group ticket package. From small group events (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale, there is an option for you at Classic Christmas. For all group opportunities, discounts, and benefits visit www.classicchristmas.com/book-a-party.
GET INVOLVED WITH CLASSIC CHRISTMAS
Magical memories await during the 2024 Classic Christmas event season. Whether you’re an artisan or culinary vendor interested in our vibrant Market Square, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, a prospective marketing partner, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you. For more information visit us www.classicchristmas.com/get-involved.
ABOUT COCA-COLA SOUTHWEST BEVERAGES
Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The company employs more than 8,500 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, with an outstanding history spanning more than 91 years. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, Arca Continental serves more than 118 million consumers in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental also produces and markets snacks under the brand names Wise in the U.S., Bokados in Mexico and Inalecsa in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com.
ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS
Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed, and story-driven light sculptures. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. For more details: www.enchantchristmas.com
