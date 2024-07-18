Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,782 in the last 365 days.

RECAP ESPY Awards Week: Star-Studded Game-A-Thon Advances Future Gaming Leaders

2x Super Bowl Champ Byron Chamberlain, BCGA Founder Keshia Walker and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (T.O.)

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Celebrity Game-A-Thon hosted by the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) Foundation was a success, standing out despite the saturation of ESPYS Week of events. It was a star-studded evening, among the special guests, actors Darris Love, Kareem Grimes, Draper Wynston, and Robert Ri'chard, athletes Zia Cooke of the Los Angeles Sparks, former NFLers Terrell Owens and Byron Chamberlain, comedians Guy Torry and Clint Coley, and DJ Mark Da Spot. The evening was dedicated to raising funds to support BCGA's mission of empowering Black students and young women of color in gaming, esports, and digital media.

Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched the BCGA Foundation in August of 2020 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 14 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities.

For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.

Bridgett Coates Marion
Exposure BBC
email us here

BCGA Celebrity Game-A-Thon

You just read:

RECAP ESPY Awards Week: Star-Studded Game-A-Thon Advances Future Gaming Leaders

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more