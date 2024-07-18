RECAP ESPY Awards Week: Star-Studded Game-A-Thon Advances Future Gaming Leaders
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Celebrity Game-A-Thon hosted by the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) Foundation was a success, standing out despite the saturation of ESPYS Week of events. It was a star-studded evening, among the special guests, actors Darris Love, Kareem Grimes, Draper Wynston, and Robert Ri'chard, athletes Zia Cooke of the Los Angeles Sparks, former NFLers Terrell Owens and Byron Chamberlain, comedians Guy Torry and Clint Coley, and DJ Mark Da Spot. The evening was dedicated to raising funds to support BCGA's mission of empowering Black students and young women of color in gaming, esports, and digital media.
Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched the BCGA Foundation in August of 2020 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 14 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities.
For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.
Bridgett Coates Marion
Exposure BBC
email us here
BCGA Celebrity Game-A-Thon