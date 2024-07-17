July 17 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards Nearly $600,000 to El Paso and Morgan Counties
Denver, July 17, 2024 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) announced today an award of $480,492.04 to El Paso County and $110,762 to Morgan County.
“My office is happy to award $600,000 to Morgan and El Paso Counties to support their goals of preserving records and securing their systems with new software upgrades and hardware purchases,” said Secretary Griswold.
The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.