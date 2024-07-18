Ryan Lissack joins QuickMD as CEO
Successful Serial Entrepreneur Brings Long Track Record of Success to One of the Country’s Fastest Growing Telehealth Providers
I’m thrilled to join the company at this inflection point in its evolution and excited to see where our team takes QuickMD next.”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickMD, a leading provider of telehealth services, announced today that Ryan Lissack has joined the company as CEO. Lissack joins after his most recent venture, health optimization platform Realize Me, was acquired by The Asprey Group earlier this year. A serial entrepreneur, Lissack has co-founded and helped lead a number of tech-driven organizations, including Rival, a ticketing and guest experience platform acquired by LiveNation, and Koral, a content management service acquired by Salesforce. He also served as Chief Technology Officer of content creator Maker Studios, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company.
— Ryan Lissack
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Ryan join and lead our team,” said Talib Omer, founder of QuickMD. “At our core, we use technology to improve the health and lives of the patients we serve and Ryan’s demonstrated technology and leadership expertise is going to help us deepen and expand the impact we can have with patients across the country.”
“I’ve spent the past three years learning more about healthcare and it’s clear that demand for healthcare services is growing faster than the supply of providers we have,” Lissack said. “QuickMD has proven that we can use technology to bridge that divide, especially for services like addiction treatment and weight loss. I’m thrilled to join the company at this inflection point in its evolution and excited to see where our team takes QuickMD next.”
QuickMD launched in 2019 and is a rapidly growing national telehealth company dedicated to providing addiction treatment, prescription weight loss, urgent care, and other services that are affordable and accessible to all. The telehealth company operates in forty-seven U.S. states with multiple in-office clinics and continues to grow to meet patient needs. QuickMD has a strong focus on solving the opioid epidemic in the U.S. as one of the largest tele-MOUD organizations in the states. Additionally, QuickMD is committed to aiding in the obesity epidemic by offering affordable cash-pay prescription weight loss services via telehealth solutions. QuickMD aims to serve everyone, everywhere, at any time, and continues to innovate its services to make this possible.
