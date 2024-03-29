QuickMD Expands Healthcare System with Acquisition of Project Recovery
QuickMD announced today its acquisition of Project Recovery, an addiction treatment clinic in South Dakota.
The integration of Project Recovery’s clinic expertise with our telehealth platform opens up an incredible opportunity to deliver personalized and effective addiction treatment.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickMD, a prominent leader in telehealth addiction treatment, announced today its acquisition of Project Recovery, a well-established addiction treatment clinic in South Dakota. This strategic move marks QuickMD’s commitment to enhancing access to medical care and compassion for individuals battling substance use disorders.
— Jared Sheehan
Founded to revolutionize healthcare through innovative telehealth solutions, QuickMD has consistently prioritized providing high-quality care to patients regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. With this acquisition, QuickMD further solidifies its dedication to making healthcare accessible.
This acquisition builds upon the legacy of Project Recovery, founded by Dr. Stephen Tamang. Project Recovery is known for its exceptional in-person treatment program that specializes in a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment. The program blends both evidence-based medication and counseling services. Through the years, it has formed strategic partnerships and alliances with other local facilities (such as the South Dakota State Department of Social Services and Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission) to extend its reach within the state while providing vital healthcare, Medicaid enrollment, and infectious disease screening to those in need. Since its inception in 2018, Project Recovery has seen an extraordinary patient growth reaffirming its commitment to healing and transforming lives in South Dakota. By integrating Project Recovery’s expertise and resources into the QuickMD healthcare system, patients in South Dakota will continue to benefit from a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment that combines the convenience of telehealth with the personalized care of in-person services.
“We are thrilled to welcome Project Recovery into the QuickMD healthcare family,” states Rachel Boryachinskiy, QuickMD’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and compassionate care to individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”
Jared Sheehan, Chief Innovation Officer at QuickMD, discovered the opportunity to partner with Project Recovery and expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. Sheehan stated, “The integration of Project Recovery’s clinic expertise with our telehealth platform opens up an incredible opportunity to deliver personalized and effective addiction treatment. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation in the field of healthcare and addiction recovery.”
Dr. Stephen Tamang, Founder of Project Recovery, shared, “Since the launch of Project Recovery, our primary goal has been to close the gaps in accessibility to addiction treatment services and to provide compassionate care to both our community and those in dire need. The integration of QuickMD's advanced technology and robust infrastructure represents a pivotal advancement towards achieving our objectives. I am thrilled about the substantial and positive influence this will have on individuals and families grappling with substance addiction.”
The acquisition will enable QuickMD to expand its reach and impact, offering a seamless continuum of care that meets the diverse needs of patients seeking addiction treatment. Through telehealth consultations, in-person appointments, and counseling, QuickMD remains committed to delivering evidence-based medical interventions and support services that empower individuals on their journey to recovery.
For more information about QuickMD and Project Recovery, visit quick.md/obat.
About QuickMD
QuickMD launched in 2019 and is a rapidly growing national telehealth company dedicated to providing addiction treatment, prescription weight loss, urgent care, and other services that are affordable and accessible to all. We operate in forty-seven U.S. states with multiple in-office clinics and continue to grow to meet patient needs. We have a strong focus on solving the opioid epidemic in the U.S. as one of the largest tele-MOUD organizations in the states. Additionally, QuickMD is committed to aiding in the obesity epidemic by offering affordable cash-pay prescription weight loss services via telehealth. QuickMD aims to serve everyone, everywhere, at any time, and we will continue to innovate our services to make this possible.
About Project Recovery
Project Recovery, established in 2018, emerged from a critical need to address the scarcity of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) options within our community. Over the past five years, the organization has experienced significant growth and has provided care for thousands of patients. Project Recovery offers a comprehensive range of services including counseling, MOUD, intensive case management, and service linkage to ensure a thorough approach to addiction treatment. Additionally, they have forged partnerships with state and private entities, healthcare systems, and correctional facilities to expand their reach and enhance the support available to individuals battling substance addiction.
